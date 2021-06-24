1. 3 Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston

The property is a vacant, freehold, three-storey, three-bedroom, mid terrace property, standing back from the road behind a foregarden. There are two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, two bedrooms on the first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor. It is up for auction with a guide price of £25,000-plus.

Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions