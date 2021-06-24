More than 150 properties are set to go under the hammer at Bond Wolfe's next property auction.

Pair of North Derbyshire homes could be yours - for just £10,000 each

Two homes in Clowne could be yours – for just £10,000 each.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:58 am

The terrace homes are among more than 150 properties set to go under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s next property auction – including nine in Derbyshire

The two, three-bedroom properties in Clowne, just a few doors apart on Westlea, are both described as in need of refurbishment.

The auction is on Wednesday, July 21, from 8.30am.

1. 3 Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston

The property is a vacant, freehold, three-storey, three-bedroom, mid terrace property, standing back from the road behind a foregarden. There are two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, two bedrooms on the first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor. It is up for auction with a guide price of £25,000-plus.

2. 143 King Street, Alfreton

The vacant, freehold, two-bedroom, mid-terrace property stands flush to the pavement. It boasts a reception room and interconnected kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, as well as a rear garden. It has a guide price of £25,000-plus.

3. 1 Alfred Street, Pinxton

The property is a vacant, freehold, three-bedroom, detached house behind a driveway and foregarden. It boasts two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms on the first floor. Outside are a driveway and gardens. It is going under the hammer with a guide price of £39,000-plus.

4. 70 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

The three-bedroom, mid-terrace property, available as a vacant freehold, stands back from the road behind a foregarden. It boasts a porch, reception room, kitchen, bathroom and rear conservatory on the ground floor and three bedrooms on the first floor. It is going to auction with a guide price of £24,000-£29,000.

