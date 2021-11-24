North Derbyshire planning applications: Officers sign-off over 100 new homes for Chesterfield

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

The Elm Tree Inn, High Street, Staveley: Change of use of existing drinking establishment to residential with two-storey extension and phased construction of two newbuild units forming 24 self-contained apartments – resubmission.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers have signed off over 100 new homes in Chesterfield

62 Vincent Crescent, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension with two-storey side extension to replace existing single-storey garage. Conditional permission.

53 The Green, Hasland: Replacement of flat roof over existing two-storey side extension with new pitched roof and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission

4 Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing bungalow and detached garage and erection of a two-bedroom bungalow. Refused.

Langdale Lodge, 56 Selhurst Road, Newbold: Extension to existing residential care home for the elderly to include an extended dining room/lounge and three extra bedrooms. Conditional permission.

Hasland Hall Community School, Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Installation of new security fencing and gates to the existing school grounds. Conditional permission.

27 Porter Street, Staveley: Work to trees. Unconditional permission.

57 Moorland View Road, Walton: Work to trees: Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

8 Green Close, Renishaw: Single-storey rear extension.

47 Stubley Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey rear and side extension.

2 Manor Croft, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Application to convert garage to bedroom and wet room with disabled facilities.

Willow Cottage, Mill Lane, Barlow: Porch and detached outbuilding.

24 Ferndale Road, Coal Aston, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension.

The Limes, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension.

81 Main Road, Marsh Lane: Detached triple garage block with home office/gym/storage area.

34 Hollins Spring Avenue, Dronfield: Conversion and extension of existing garage to living space, extended front porch and removal of existing stone cladding and replacing with render along with new roof.

15 Brookfield Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension.

Land east of 35 To 37 Fanshaw Avenue, accessed from Pitt Street, Eckington: Construction of six dwellings and associated works.

The Old Coach House, Marsh Green Lane, Ashover, Chesterfield: Work to trees.

51 Churchside, Hasland, Chesterfield: Work to trees.

9 Joseph Fletcher Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Replacement of hedge at rear of property with fence and minor landscaping work.

6 Kirkcroft Drive, Killamarsh: Restrospective application to replace a brick built garage with structural damage with a wooden shed summerhouse to stand on the same base foot print.

24A, The Square, Main Road, Cutthorpe, Chesterfield: Retention of shed to front.

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

37 Cemetery Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing single-storey attached garage and erection of a new two-storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Amber Valley Wines, Back Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Open-sided timber gazebo measuring 6m long by 4m wide by 3.5m high. Conditionally approved.

Totridge Wood, Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Creation of an access track.

Conditionally approved.

Ellen House, Heath Road Holmewood, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing building known as Ellen House and construction of 19 new homes with associated car parking and landscaping. Conditionally approved.

Land to the rear Of 14 to 22 Green Lane and 4 to 16 Park Avenue, Dronfield: Erection of nine residential dwellings. Conditionally-approved.

Longcourse House, Longcourse Lane, Duckmanton, Chesterfield: Two-storey extension to replace garage. Conditionally-approved.

Land north of Pilsley Road and west of Coney Green Road, Clay Cross: Construction of 78 dwellings and proposed infrastructure. Approved subject to Section 106 agreement.