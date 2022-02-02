North Derbyshire planning applications: coffee shop and drive-thru planned for Chesterfield

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

80 Curbar Curve Inkersall: Demolition of existing garage, shed and conservatory and erection of a two-storey side extension, loft conversion and garden studio/garage.

9 Carlton Road, Birdholme: Two-storey side extension and alterations.

Plans for a coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant in Tapton have been rubber stamped

94 St Augustines Avenue, Birdholme: Detached garage.

Ridgewood House Residential Home, 13 Dukes Drive, Newbold: Bedroom extension to turn elderly person 20-bedroom nursing home into 21-bedroom nursing home.

16 Tylney Road, Walton: Extend front of the house living room and hallway outwards by two metres. Single-storey only with matching tile pitched roof.

175 Walton Road, Walton: Single-storey rear extension to dwelling.

91 Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield: Dormers and gables to existing loft conversion, conversion of garage to living space, alterations to existing conservatory to an orangery, extension to side elevation to create utility room, extension to front elevation to create ensuite, and kitchen, and balcony.

62 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey/two-storey rear extension.

10 Staunton Close, Chesterfield: Work to trees.

134a St Johns Road, Newbold: Work to trees.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

303 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission

2 Beechdale Close Brockwell Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

The Dumbles, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Outline planning for up to three eco single storey dwellings. Refused.

18 Branksome Chine Avenue, Hasland: Single-story side extension. Conditional permission.

Sheepbridge Works, Units 3 and 4, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge: Installation of concrete batching plant to support existing manufacturing facility. Conditional permission.

37 Wharf Lane, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing single-storey extension and replacement with larger single-storey rear extension. Refused.

Former 9 and 9a, Wensley Way, Staveley: Four two-bedroom bungalows. Conditional permission.

Arnold Clark Motorstore, Meltham Lane: Erection of coffee shop drive-thru restaurant and associated works. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

10 Lea Road, Dronfield: Work to trees.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

8 Roston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: First-floor rear extension and porch to the front. Refused.

Yew Tree Cottage Matlock Road Walton: Two-storey rear extension with porch. Refused.

62 Holmesdale Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

10 Campion Drive, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

21 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Full-width rear single-storey extension. Conditional permission.

38 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension, first-floor extension over existing garage with dormer to rear and alterations to openings. Conditional permission.

5 John Street, Clay Cross: Application for two Storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Rough Close Farm, Coldharbour Lane, Ashover: Proposed two-storey rear extension to dwelling (affecting a public right of way). Withdrawn - no decision.

48 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Four-bedroom detached dwelling with double detached garage and a double detached garage to existing dwelling. Conditional permission.

96 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton: Application for the change of use of land to equestrian and construction of a hay and feed store. Conditional permission.

72 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extension, additional storey to main dwelling and two-storey rear extension. Refused.

48 Nethermoor Road, New Tupton: Demolition of workshop/garage to be replaced by single-storey rear extension with room in the roof and construction of detached oak framed garage. Conditional permission.

27 Tivey Road, Eckington: Change of use from dwelling to allow use of part of the dwelling as a dog grooming business. Conditional permission.

Churchside, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Work to trees. No objection.

27a Bramley Park, Marsh Lane: Work to trees. No objection.