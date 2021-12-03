Mega-mansion worth £2.25m with seven bedrooms and a music room goes on the market

The house, on Belgrave Drive, Fulwood, is set in three quarters of an acre of stunning grounds and retains many of its original features while providing a flexible layout required by today's modern family.

It is being marketed by Redbrik and the brochure says features include four reception rooms including a study, music room and formal lounge with wood burning stove.

There is also separate second floor accommodation with fitted kitchen/diner, two bedrooms, shower room and storage.

For more details visit https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/5-belgrave-drive-fulwood-s10/4/ or call 0114 399 0567.

Generous The generous living/kitchen area has granite worktops and an Aga Stove.

Reception There are four reception rooms including study, music room and formal lounge with wood burning stove.

Stunning Set in three quarters of an acre of stunning grounds, the property retains many of its original features whilst providing a flexible layout required by today's modern family.

Impressive The grounds are impressive and perfect for both entertaining and family time. Generous lawns, ornamental borders and mature trees provide a private setting in this much-coveted area. Ample off road parking, a double garage and generous storage throughout further enhance this exceptional home.