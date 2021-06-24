Listed North Derbyshire building offering 'outstanding restoration opportunity' to go under the hammer

Auction house Mark Jenkinson & son says South Lodge enjoys a “delightful setting” on the north end of Park Street, Barlborough, at the entrance to Barlborough Hall.

The stone-built, mid-19th Century lodge was Grade II listed in 1989.

It comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as mature gardens with driveway, garage and rear store/utility room, with “excellent potential offered”.

Conditional planning permission was granted by Bolsover Council last month for an extension to the property, to provide two bedrooms, a bathroom, lounge area, living room, kitchen and utility room/WC.

The auction house says: “This is an outstanding restoration opportunity.”

South Lodge stands at the entrance to Barlborough Hall, a Grade I-listed country house currently home to Barlborough Hall School. Photo: Submitted