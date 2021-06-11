The home on Water Street, in the “very heart” of Bakewell is described by estate agent Fine & Country, in its listing on property website Zoopla, as a “landmark, historic, Grade II-listed, Georgian building”.

It has been converted into two two-bedroom apartments and three one-bedroom apartments.

The listing says: “Dating back to 1765 and originally constructed for the Duke of Rutland as part of his estate and built for his mistress, the stunning architecture and features of the property are very traditional for the era and pleasing to the eye.

“The property has sympathetically and lovingly been transformed into five, separate, fully self-contained apartments.”

Described as “fully renovated and operational”, it has been run as a holiday let business.

The listing says: “The current owners, retiring after many years of running a successful holiday let business, are offering the opportunity to purchase the building along with the forward booking and ongoing rental agreements in place.”

