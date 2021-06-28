The property, on Somersall Lane, Somersall, features stunning reception rooms, six double bedrooms and beautiful gardens.

In its listing on property website Zoopla, Redbrik estate agents says the home “boasts beautiful periodic features throughout and embracing a traditional theme”.

Ground-floor highlights include the breakfast kitchen with Aga, “tremendous dining room with fireplace feature”, large living room, separate sitting room, utility room and “bright conservatory looking out onto the gardens”.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, including one ensuite and a dressing room, a separate shower room and WC, with two further double bedrooms on the second floor.

Redbrik says: “The Edwardian home is suited perfectly for a growing family, the property boasts a great sense of space and light with its generous ground-floor accommodation.

"The first floor has been laid out to relish the spacious accommodation with generous bedrooms and a vast landing paired with a further two bedrooms on the second floor.”

Outside are landscaped gardens, while a gated driveway leads to the former servants’ quarters, now converted to a double garage, workshop and store.

Redbrik says: “Landscaped grounds surround the property providing a sense of seclusion and privacy from neighbouring houses.”

1. Front door The property is on the market for offers in the region of £1.4 million.

2. Entrance hall The home boasts a grand entrance hall, with stairs to the first floor, a cloakroom and cupboard.

3. Living room The property boasts period features throughout.

4. Living room The living room boasts a large bay window.