Housing developer steps up to sponsor Chesterfield junior football team

Linden Homes East Midlands is sponsoring Brampton Rovers’ under-eights football team as part of its efforts to support local grassroots initiatives.

The club, which plays in the North Derbyshire youth football league, provides children aged seven-18 with the chance to play football and runs soccer schools for younger children to encourage them to stay active over the school holidays.

The sponsorship comes off the back of Linden Homes’ work in the area, including redeveloping part of the Walton Hospital site in Chesterfield

Linden Homes is redeveloping two parcels of land at Walton Hospital in partnership with Homes England.

The scheme, comprising more than 150 two, three and four-bedroom family homes, is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

Andrew Handslip, Linden Homes East Midlands’ head of sales and marketing, said: “We’re always looking for ways to get involved in the local community so when we heard the under-eights’ team needed some new kits we were more than happy to help.

“At Linden Homes we put the community at the heart of every development so this was just a small way for us to give something back.”

Ian Hutchinson, from Brampton Rovers, said: “I’m thrilled Linden Homes made this donation for a new kit ahead of the start of the season.

“The old kits were a bit worn out, but now we have new shirts and the kids are ready to get out on the pitch and enjoy themselves.”