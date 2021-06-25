Harron Homes, based at Hazel Court, Midland Way, Barlborough, has seen two of its site managers recognised with National House Building Council pride in the job awards.

The NHBC is a home warranty and insurance provider and its pride in the job awards highlight best practice and reward excellence.

David Mills, who has almost 50 years of industry experience, was honoured with his 34th NHBC award, for his work at Harron’s Thoresby Vale homes development in Edwinstowe, which he joined earlier this year..

Mr Mills, of Worksop, said: “I’ve always been proud of keeping my high standards consistent throughout my career and it’s wonderful to have that recognised by the NHBC.

“My fantastic assistant site manager and talented team at Thorseby helped made it possible to build first-class houses.”

Adrian Downs, from Mansfield, earned his second award, for his efforts at Brierley Heath, Sutton

The 48-year-old said: “I’m super proud of the work everyone on site puts into these houses, it’s our aim to create quality homes and I’m glad we’re achieving that.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director said, “Having only registered with the NHBC within the last two years, it’s incredible to have the efforts of two of our fantastic site managers recognised so soon.

“In fact, it’s the second time this year our Brierley Heath team has been awarded, having won Harron’s team of the year 2020/21, so it’s even better to have the NHBC also recognise what a brilliant team we have.

“I’m proud of all our developments and the hard work that goes into building every house to the highest quality, and would like to thank the whole Harron team as we know our successes would not be possible without the great team spirit we have here.”

Steve Wood, NHBC chief executive, said: “Pride in the job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years and winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are among the very best in the country.

“Congratulations to all the award winners – be proud of what you are building and the standards you are setting.”