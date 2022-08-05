Homes Under The Hammer farmhouse with £1,00,000 price tag has stunning views of Derbyshire countryside and outline planning permission for detached property

The characterful, stone-built house at Wash Green, Wirksworth, which once featured on the TV programme Homes Under The Hammer, enjoys stunning scenery. Sally Botham Estates said: “Ideally located on the outskirts of the town with superb views over open countryside.”
A renovation programme and the addition of extension has created a home offering five bedrooms (one of which is on the ground floor), two en-suite shower rooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom.
There is a spacious farmhouse dining kitchen with bi-fold doors to a patio and a bright and airy garden room.
A cellar includes the original stone flags on the floor, barrel-vault ceiling, original stone thrawls and salting bench.
Outside, there are lawns, a decked seating area, outdoor kitchen with Belfast sink, flagged terrace and a pond.
An area of wildlife garden, containing the remains of a stone-built barn, is where there is outline planning permission for the construction of a separate three-bedroom property. Under the planning consent, if the house is built the barn must be demolished.
There is a spacious gravelled driveway with space to park several vehicles.
The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347528.