Homes Under The Hammer farmhouse with £1,00,000 price tag has stunning views of Derbyshire countryside and outline planning permission for detached property

The characterful, stone-built house at Wash Green, Wirksworth, which once featured on the TV programme Homes Under The Hammer, enjoys stunning scenery. Sally Botham Estates said: “Ideally located on the outskirts of the town with superb views over open countryside.”

A renovation programme and the addition of extension has created a home offering five bedrooms (one of which is on the ground floor), two en-suite shower rooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom.

There is a spacious farmhouse dining kitchen with bi-fold doors to a patio and a bright and airy garden room.

A cellar includes the original stone flags on the floor, barrel-vault ceiling, original stone thrawls and salting bench.

Outside, there are lawns, a decked seating area, outdoor kitchen with Belfast sink, flagged terrace and a pond.

An area of wildlife garden, containing the remains of a stone-built barn, is where there is outline planning permission for the construction of a separate three-bedroom property. Under the planning consent, if the house is built the barn must be demolished.

There is a spacious gravelled driveway with space to park several vehicles.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347528.

1. KItchen Shaker-style units set beneath a polished granite worksurface with matching upstand, a large island which creates a breakfast bar and an exposed stone wall with an inset wine rack are features of the dining kitchen. Integral appliances include a 12-place setting dishwasher, two fridges, and eye-level steam oven, microwave oven and conventional oven. The dining area has a fitted window seat and ample space for a family dining table. There are views over the open countryside and fields at the rear of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room This room is full of character with its exposed ceiling beams, stone and brickwork, a window seat, quarry tiled floor and a multi-fuel stove housed in a raised hearth with exposed gritstone lintel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Garden room Exposed stonework on the walls, natural stone flags on the floor and storage cupboards fitted with open display shelves and a cocktail unit are eye-catching features of this room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom The main bedroom has views over the garden to fields and wooded hills. Built-in wardobes provide hanging space, shelves and drawers. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales