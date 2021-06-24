Grade II Listed Peak District farmhouse with holiday cottages, tennis court and paddock on market for £1.8 million

Located in Wheston, Tideswell, Vicarage Farm offers the opportunity to create a family home and business in the Peak District and has direct access onto the Pennine Bridleway, as well as the Limestone Way and Monsal Trail.

Set in just under five acres, Vicarage Farm is being marketed by Fine and Country.

The original farmhouse, which has been lovingly restored to the highest specification, also has a sunny conservatory leads off the farmhouse kitchen.

The downstairs cloakroom has a w/c, shower and sauna room while four well-appointed bedrooms share two upstairs bathrooms. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings with high exposed beams and a modern bathroom with large frameless glass shower.

The adjoining stone barn has been converted into three separate holiday cottages each with independent access.

The first cottage, known as Princes Seat, is a large unit suitable for accommodating 7 people in three comfortable bedrooms.

The second cottage, Miller’s View, provides picturesque views of Wye Valley towards Miller’s Dale.

The third cottage completes the barn conversion and is aptly called Verger’s End. This unit is bathed in sunlight provided by the floor to ceiling window offering spectacular views of the gardens and the countryside.

Across the road is the “accessible cottage’, Hope Cross. Built to enable a family to get away together with one member who has reduced mobility, Hope Cross was built with accessibility and comfort in mind.

A family games room is located between the second and third cottages and is equipped with table tennis and pool tables with space available for additional activities. A

djacent is a workshop and tool store; beside that a guests bike store and a log store.

The grounds include an unspoiled woodland area, stonewalled grazing paddock and the developed residential area with lawns and landscaped gardens. Outdoor facilities include a children’s play area, two outdoor alfresco dining areas and a newly re-surfaced tennis court.

