Grade II-listed former North Derbyshire country pub is now a 'charming' family home
A former North Derbyshire country pub has been transformed back into a family home – complete with snug bar room.
Manor House Farmhouse, off Bolehill Lane, near Northedge, is a three-bedroom detached 17th Century home which was formerly The Manor Inn.
Estate agent Fidler Taylor, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “The striking period building is considered of historic and architectural importance noted by a Grade II-listed status and retains a wealth of character and style.
“In its history, The Manor was a country public house for many years although has now reverted to present a charming and generously proportioned family home.”
The building, in a “delightful backwater location” with “direct access to walking and riding” boasts a range of period features with mullioned windows, beamed ceilings and stone floors.
Ground-floor highlights include two sitting rooms, a dining room, home office and breakfast kitchen, as well as the snug bar room.
On the first floor are three bedrooms, complete with a mezzanine above the master, and family bathroom.
Fidler Taylor says: “The house is complemented by good sized gardens and grounds including a broad parking courtyard, two-storey stone built garage and stable block, lawns, vegetable garden and pond.”