Grade II-listed former North Derbyshire country pub is now a 'charming' family home

Manor House Farmhouse, off Bolehill Lane, near Northedge, is a three-bedroom detached 17th Century home which was formerly The Manor Inn.

Estate agent Fidler Taylor, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “The striking period building is considered of historic and architectural importance noted by a Grade II-listed status and retains a wealth of character and style.

“In its history, The Manor was a country public house for many years although has now reverted to present a charming and generously proportioned family home.”

The building, in a “delightful backwater location” with “direct access to walking and riding” boasts a range of period features with mullioned windows, beamed ceilings and stone floors.

Ground-floor highlights include two sitting rooms, a dining room, home office and breakfast kitchen, as well as the snug bar room.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, complete with a mezzanine above the master, and family bathroom.

Fidler Taylor says: “The house is complemented by good sized gardens and grounds including a broad parking courtyard, two-storey stone built garage and stable block, lawns, vegetable garden and pond.”

Undefined: readMore

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor…

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper.

1. Sitting room With a substantial ceiling beam and impressive cut stone fireplace with cast iron solid fuel stove. Mullioned windows to two walls and period cast iron radiator. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Living room With heavily beamed ceiling, mullion window, cast iron radiator and built-in stripped timber cupboard. There is a fireplace of exposed brick, stone lintel and flagged hearth to which is sited a cast iron solid fuel stove. A fitted pine settle wraps beneath the window. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Breakfast kitchen With lead effect windows to two elevations, tiled floor and revealed stone and brick chimney breast adapted to house a range-style cooker. The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall cupboards and work surfaces with storage beneath and there is also plumbing for a dishwasher. To one corner is the oil-fired boiler which serves the central heating and hot water system. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Dining room With oak panelled walls to three sides and exposed stonework to the fourth. There is a deep sill mullioned window and a revealed carved stone period fireplace with a cast iron solid fuel stove. Features include a flagged floor, beamed ceiling and mullioned windows with leaded lights being fitted with a window seat. A built-in display cupboard lies to the side of a door recess. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo