Grade II listed cottage nestled in World Heritage Site village on the edge of the Peak District could be yours for just £150,000

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 11:56 BST
You could own a piece of history in a picturesque village on the edge of the Peak District – with this Grade II listed cottage going up for auction.

A grade II listed, two-bedroomed end-of terrace cottage in the World Heritage Site village of Cromford is to go up for auction this month, with a guide price of just £150,000.

The three-storey cottage at 36 Market Place, whose ground floor has been used as a shop, is described by auctioneers at SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, as requiring “a programme of refurbishment”.

The property will feature among more than 220 other properties and plots of land in SDL Property Auctions’ next online, live-streamed auction on May 29.

For more information about 36/36a Market Place in Cromford, go to the SDL Property Auctions website here, where interested parties can also register to bid in the live-streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.

These photos offer a glimpse inside the listed cottage, for anyone who might be tempted to bid when the property goes under the hammer.

Andrew Parker, a partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a fabulous investment opportunity, the likes of which don’t come on the market very often. The cottage is definitely a doer-upper and it could be totally transformed by a renovation project that would, of course, also exponentially increase its value.”

He added: “The location couldn’t be better, in the heart of this unique village which features some of the oldest industrial housing in the world, built by Sir Richard Arkwright for his millworkers. The cottage is also right next door to the distinguished Greyhound Inn, which was originally built as luxury accommodation for the mill-owner’s important business visitors.”

The village of Cromford was built by Sir Richard Arkwright in the 18th century. The birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, it was the site of the world’s first water-powered cotton mills, completed in 1771, with the village built nearby as a purpose-built industrial community. Much of the village has been designated an Outstanding Conservation Area and many of its buildings listed.

