A grade II listed, two-bedroomed end-of terrace cottage in the World Heritage Site village of Cromford is to go up for auction this month, with a guide price of just £150,000.

The three-storey cottage at 36 Market Place, whose ground floor has been used as a shop, is described by auctioneers at SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, as requiring “a programme of refurbishment”.

The property will feature among more than 220 other properties and plots of land in SDL Property Auctions’ next online, live-streamed auction on May 29.

For more information about 36/36a Market Place in Cromford, go to the SDL Property Auctions website here, where interested parties can also register to bid in the live-streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.

These photos offer a glimpse inside the listed cottage, for anyone who might be tempted to bid when the property goes under the hammer.

1 . Cromford cottage up for auction This cottage in Cromford is set to go under the hammer, with SDL Property Auctions setting a guide price of £150,000 Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

2 . “Fabulous investment opportunity” Andrew Parker, a partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a fabulous investment opportunity, the likes of which don’t come on the market very often. The cottage is definitely a doer-upper and it could be totally transformed by a renovation project that would, of course, also exponentially increase its value.” Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

3 . Great location in “unique village” He added: “The location couldn’t be better, in the heart of this unique village which features some of the oldest industrial housing in the world, built by Sir Richard Arkwright for his millworkers. The cottage is also right next door to the distinguished Greyhound Inn, which was originally built as luxury accommodation for the mill-owner’s important business visitors.” Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales