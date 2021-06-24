Estate agent Hunters says the home on Pond Lane, New Tupton, in its listing on property website Zoopla, has been “superbly developed over the years”.

It says: “Offering more than 1,400 sq feet of accommodation, the property now comprises four reception rooms and four bedrooms, with the option to create an annexe-style, ground-floor accommodation".

Highlights include the large lounge, dining room, fitted breakfast kitchen and stunning garden room with log burner on the ground floor, as well as the second sitting room which could be used as a family room, playroom, office or fifth bedroom.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, with the master bedroom boasting fitted wardrobes and a modern, ensuite shower room.

Outside is a block-paved driveway for several vehicles and garage door to a large car port area for additional parking,while to the rear is an enclosed family sized garden with patios.

1. Lounge The property is described as a "spacious four/five-bedroom, detached family home". Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Lounge The property offers more than 1,400 sq feet of accommodation. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Kitchen The property boasts a large breakfast kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Kitchen Estate agent Hunters says the home has been "superbly developed over the years". Photo: Zoopla Buy photo