The grounds of Smithy House, on Mansfield Road, Heath, really have to be seen to be appreciated, boasting stocked borders, a lawn, pond and numerous seating areas.

Highlights of the “very charming” home, a four-bedroom, stone-built cottage, include a spacious lounge with beamed ceiling, feature fire place and log-burning stoce, a fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances and separate dining room.

There is also a study, utility room and WC on the ground floor, as well as the afore-mentioned garden room and conservatory.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite and fitted wardrobes, and a family shower room.

Estate agent Redbrik, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “The property is very charming with many period features, but could be styled quite contemporary or traditional to suit your tastes.

“The accommodation is very flexible, offering spaces that can be utilised for a number of purposes.”

Outside, there is off-street parking, a double garage and outside stores.

However it is the “fabulous landscaped grounds” which really steal the show – “a stunning award-winning private garden that provides a haven for children to play and adults to relax and entertain in”.

1. Lounge The property has a spacious lounge with feature fireplace and log-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Lounge The lounge boasts a beamed ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Kitchen/breakfast room The home boasts spacious, well-proportioned, ground-floor living spaces. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Breakfast kitchen Prospective tenants will love the versatile accommodation, location, parking and garden. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo