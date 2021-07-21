Four-bedroom Peak District home boasts beautiful gardens and stunning panoramic views
A four-bedroom detached Peak District home is described as “immaculately presented”.
Milne Lodge is situated “in an elevated position in the historical market town of Bakewell” and its listing on property website Zoopla says: “From the house and in particular the gardens there are stunning panoramic views over the town and countryside beyond.”
Highlights of the four-bedroom, detached home include the “superb, open-plan contemporary dining kitchen that opens out onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden”.
As well as the dining-kitchen, the ground floor boasts a spacious sitting room, bedroom, utility room and shower room, while on the first floor, “there is a vaulted master bedroom with views over the rear garden”, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.
To the front is a driveway, detached garage, patio area and lawn, while to the rear, “the tiered garden takes full advantage of the spectacular views”.
The property is on the market for offers in region of £670,000 with Bagshaws Residential estate agent.