Four-bedroom detached Chesterfield home boasts stunning landscaped garden

The garden is just one of the highlights of the home on Somersall Park Road, Somersall, now on the market with Redbrik Estate Agents.

In its listing on property website Zoopla, it says: “The property is deceptively spacious and offers versatile, flexible accommodation set across two levels.”

“The downstairs open plan living areas are ideally suited to modern living.”

“The property has been set-up to be relatively low-maintenance you could move straight in.”

Ground-floor highlights include the lounge, “fabulous” open-plan, bay-window kitchen/diner and garden room over looking the rear garden.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, with the master featuring an ensuite shower room and fitted wardrobes, as well as a family shower room, while bedroom four is described as being suitable for use as a dressing room.

To the rear is a “stunning landscaped garden with patio, lawn and stocked borders”, while to the front is off-street parking for numerous cars and an intergral garage.

The listing says viewers will “love the styling – you could keep it traditional or make it contemporary to suit your tastes”.

