The Old School House is described as "a truly stunning family home".

Former Peak District school house boasts five bedrooms and stunning riverside terrace

A 165-year-old former Peak District school has been transformed into a stunning five-bedroom riverside home.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:23 am

The Old School House, on Derby Road, Matlock Bath, boasts accommodation over four floors, including an ensuite in the former school boiler room and a terrace on part of the old playground.

Estate agent Bricks + Mortar, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “Built in 1853, the home has been skilfully converted into a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house and also features open and covered terraces overlooking the River Derwent, the riverbank and cliffs beyond.”

Highlights of the semi-detached home include the large family kitchen, two huge receptions rooms and home office, as well as the five large bedrooms, two ensuite, and covered and outdoor river terraces.

Bricks + Mortar says: “The Old School House is a truly stunning family home, with spectacular views of the River Derwent and tremendous, spacious rooms on all four floors.”

It is on the market for £485,000.

1. The Old School House, Matlock Bath

The property was built in 1853 and has been converted into a five-bedroom home.

Photo: Zoopla

2. The Old School House, Matlock Bath

The former school house is a prominent, well-renowned building bewteen the A6 and the River Derwent, between Matlock Bath and Cromford.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Entrance walkway

Moving along the entrance walkway you get a sense of the stunning views as you look down to the River Derwent and across to the riverbank and gorge. To the left is an iron gate and steps down to the river terrace below and iron railings and decorative lights as you approach the main entrance door.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Entrance

Entre via double oak chapel-style doors to the entrance porch. The doors have ornate, decorative handles, door knocker and letterbox and are set in a beautiful stone arch.

Photo: Zoopla

