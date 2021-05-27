Former Peak District school house boasts five bedrooms and stunning riverside terrace
A 165-year-old former Peak District school has been transformed into a stunning five-bedroom riverside home.
The Old School House, on Derby Road, Matlock Bath, boasts accommodation over four floors, including an ensuite in the former school boiler room and a terrace on part of the old playground.
Estate agent Bricks + Mortar, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “Built in 1853, the home has been skilfully converted into a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house and also features open and covered terraces overlooking the River Derwent, the riverbank and cliffs beyond.”
Highlights of the semi-detached home include the large family kitchen, two huge receptions rooms and home office, as well as the five large bedrooms, two ensuite, and covered and outdoor river terraces.
Bricks + Mortar says: “The Old School House is a truly stunning family home, with spectacular views of the River Derwent and tremendous, spacious rooms on all four floors.”