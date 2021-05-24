Former Peak District post office transformed into ‘immaculately presented’ four-bedroom home
A recently renovated former post office has been transformed into a beautiful home.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 1:42 pm
Estate agent Bagshaws Residential, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says the four-bedroom home on Main Street, Birchover, has been “finished to exacting standards throughout”.
It says a “recent restoration programme” has been completed on the stone-built cottage and gardens.
Highlights include a sitting room, dining room/second reception room and large dining kitchen on the ground floor, with four bedrooms, including one ensuite, and a family shower room on the first floor.
Outside is “a lovely landscaped garden to the front and a further courtyard style garden at the rear”.
