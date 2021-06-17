Mill Cottage in Wash Green, Wirksworth, is a three/four-bedroom, detached cottage now up for sale.

Estate agent Grant’s of Derbyshire, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “This home, dating back to 1825 and formerly two cottages, has a wealth of character and original features and is extremely well presented throughout.”

Highlights include the sitting room, fitted kitchen, large dining room and conservatory on the ground-floor, as well as the two double bedrooms and two single bedroom/study rooms on the first floor.

The listing says: “Outside there is a delightful paved patio and seating area enjoying superb, far-reaching views across to Bolehill and down towards the centre of town.

“There are mature gardens and, most uniquely, a good-sized garage and workshop with a block-paved driveway, providing parking for several vehicles.

“This is an oak-beamed cottage, converted and extended from two mill workers' cottages. Dating from 1825 and originally part of the Bleach Mill complex, supplying the tape for the Wirksworth red tape industry.”

Wirksworth was the primary producer of narrow fabrics for Whitehall – the red tape of bureaucratic fame.The property is on the market for offers in the region of £399,995.

Sitting room The sitting room is described as a "warm and inviting room" with a good level of natural light from uPVC double glazed windows to three elevations.

Sitting room A stone-built fireplace with inset wood burning stove is a pleasing focal point of the sitting room.