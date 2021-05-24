2. Living room

Lucy says: "Located at the rear of the property, this charming 20-feet living room features rich blue and green tones for a touch of opulence, while offering an expanse of space for the whole family to come together. With bi-folding doors leading into the garden, the space is flooded with natural light and will be perfect in the coming months for letting in the fresh air of a bright, sunshine-filled day. As well as the deep tone plush rich blue sofas, we also included two softer blue armchairs by the door to add a tranquil area for looking out onto the lovely garden.”

Photo: Kevin Osborne