First look inside luxury five-bedroom show home in new village near Chesterfield
Visitors are invited to get an “insight” into new homes available at a “new village” near Chesterfield.
A Knightsbridge II show home is now open for viewings at Jones Homes’ new Van Dyk Village, off the A619 between Barlborough and Whitwell Common.
The development comprises a selection of three, four and five-bedroom properties, with five Knightsbridge II and four Connaught II homes for sale.
The Knightsbridge II, priced from £634,995, comes with a detached double garage, and is described as “a contemporary five-bedroom home ideal for growing families”, while the five-bedroom Connaught II, priced from £619,995, comes with an integral double garage.
Jayne Swift, Jones Homes Yorkshire sales and marketing director, said: “The Knightsbridge II is a luxurious and well-designed property which showcases the high specification of the properties being built within Van Dyk Village.
“Visitors will get an insight not only into the high-quality design of these homes but also into the traditional village feel that we’ve recreated in this beautiful Derbyshire location.”
The show home has been styled by interior design company Clayton & Company.
Lucy Simpson, Clayton & Company business development manager, said: “Our talented interior designer Fran Spooner styled the show home to reflect real family living while keeping to Jones Homes’ signature elegant style.
“Throughout the home, we’ve brought together a mixture of chromes, golds, and splashes of rich colours and textures to create an opulent appearance.”