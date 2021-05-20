‘Exquisite’ £2m six-bedroom Peak District home is ‘one of the finest properties in the region’
A six-bedroom home in the Peak District National Park has been described as “an exquisite country residence”.
Burbage Hall was built by the current owners to create what property website Zoopla says is “unquestionably, one of the finest properties in the region”.
It says: “This family home utilises the finest of materials and combines contemporary design with timeless classical architecture.
“Burbage House is fantastically appointed and celebrates a ‘no expense spared’ philosophy to creating luxury accommodation, while retaining a clever connection to the outside spaces and natural surroundings.
“This magnificent family home is ideally located in the Peak District National Park overlooking the Hope Valley and is situated in an elevated position to make the most of the gardens, grounds and far-reaching views.
Alongside the six bedrooms – all ensuite – highlights include a grand entrance hall, temperature controlled wine room, drawing room and formal dining room.
The courtyard level features two bedrooms, a hobby room and laundry room, while the first floor has the stunning master bedroom and ensuite and two further bedrooms.
The annexe features the final bedroom as well as an office/study.