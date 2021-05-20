Burbage Hall was built by the current owners to create what property website Zoopla says is “unquestionably, one of the finest properties in the region”.

It says: “This family home utilises the finest of materials and combines contemporary design with timeless classical architecture.

“Burbage House is fantastically appointed and celebrates a ‘no expense spared’ philosophy to creating luxury accommodation, while retaining a clever connection to the outside spaces and natural surroundings.

“This magnificent family home is ideally located in the Peak District National Park overlooking the Hope Valley and is situated in an elevated position to make the most of the gardens, grounds and far-reaching views.

Alongside the six bedrooms – all ensuite – highlights include a grand entrance hall, temperature controlled wine room, drawing room and formal dining room.

The courtyard level features two bedrooms, a hobby room and laundry room, while the first floor has the stunning master bedroom and ensuite and two further bedrooms.

The annexe features the final bedroom as well as an office/study.

1. National park location The home is located in the Peak District National Park, overlooking the Hope Valley Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Grand entrance hall Having side-facing double-glazed windows, full height vaulted ceiling, wall mounted light points, decorative coving and honed marble tiled flooring. An imperial staircase with wrought iron spindles and cherry wood balustrading rises to the half-landing and first floor. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Formal drawing room With side and rear-facing double-glazed windows with matching side panels and front-facing double-glazed doors, again, with matching glazed side panels. Also having pendant light points, ceiling rose, decorative coving, wall-mounted light points and TV/aerial and telephone points. The focal point of the room is the stunning coal effect gas fire with marble surround and granite hearth. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Breakfast kitchen A magnificent kitchen with front and side-facing, double-glazed windows, recessed and pendant lighting, Coffered ceiling and Italian porcelain tiled flooring. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo