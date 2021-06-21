These are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in North Derbyshire, for the week commencing June 14:

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

Avenue House Surgery, 109 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Pruning of Himalayan birch;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

50 Laburnum Street, Hollingwood: Single-storey rear extension;

Units 20 and 21, Dunston Trading Estate, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge: Canopy extension in existing service yard;

4 Orwins Close, Newbold Road, Newbold: Crown reduce canopy, remove all major dead wood and prune back;

277 Walton Road, Walton: Single-storey side extension to replace existing garage;

20 Cromdale Avenue, New Whittington: Two-storey side extension;

49 Victoria Street, Chesterfield: Crown reduce six large mix-species trees;

328A Manor Road, Brimington: Two-storey side extension.

These are the latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

1 Wain Avenue, Chesterfield: Removal of existing conservatory and construction of new single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

61 Brockwell Lane, Brockwell: Conversion of existing garage to two-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission;

25 Manor House Court, Stonegravels: Conversion of existing garage to form extended kitchen. Conditional permission;

401A Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Change of use of ground-floor retail premises to dog grooming salon. Conditional permission;

9 Greengate Close, Chesterfield: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

9 Waltham Croft, Hasland: Flat-roofed porch to front of house with balcony over. Conditional permission;

113 The Green, Hasland: Two-storey extension. Conditional permission;

4 Nevis Close, Loundsley Green: Side extension. Conditional permission;

50 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension to the rear of the existing dwelling including rear balcony at first floor. Conditional permission;

11 Heathfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

126 Highfield Road, Newbold: Two-storey rear extension. Refused;

10 Station Road, Whittington Moor: Change of use from retail to drinking establishment and refurbishment of front of property with tiling. Conditional permission.

Green light for animal hospital plan

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

8 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Fell seven trees and replace six with a native species hedge;

4 Chapel Close, Blackwell: Two-storey side extension;

47 Alfreton Road, Newton: Roof dormer extension and ground-floor extension to rear of bungalow;

The Old Hall, 52 Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Fell Norway maple and silver birch;

17 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

121 High Street, Clowne: To fit 90mm solid wall insulation system to all external walls and finish with coloured render;

13 New Road, Barlborough: Creation of vehicular access and hardstanding;

13 Park Mill Drive, Westhouses: Single-storey extension;

10 Westbridge Road, Barlborough: Single-storey rear extension and external alterations including new front entrance door and proposed garden room/store outbuilding;

69 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Light cream-coloured render to the external facades;

Redbarn Farm, Redbarn Lane, Newton: Change of use of redundant agricultural building to dwelling including internal alterations and a minimal extension and installation of bio disc treatment plant;

Open space east of Dahlia Avenue, South Normanton: Residential development;

Land north-west of Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Three buildings to be used for animal housing and storage of agricultural machinery and implements.

These are the latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

3 Hall Lane, Newton: Conifers and silver birch to be reduced in height. No tree preservation order;

122 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Two brick pillars to hang pair of serpentine top-style automated gates. Conditional permission;

80 Cromwell Avenue, Blackwell: Two storey extension to the side. Conditional permission;

110 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Single-storey extension to the front. Conditional permission;

Removal of oak tree: All Saints’ Church, Steetley Lane, Steetley. No tree preservation order;

Hillside, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Demolition of existing dwelling and replace with new dwelling. Conditional permission;

4 Leas Avenue, Pleasley: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

28 Deansgate, Pleasley: White render to the front. Conditional permission;

70 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Retention of four garden storage containers. Conditional permission;

265 Creswell Road, Clowne: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

183 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Two-storey dwelling. Conditional permission;

4 Broad Place, Hodthorpe: Four detached dwellings with integral garages. Withdrawn;

5 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Render all sides of bungalow. Conditional permission;

24 Cornfield Avenue, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Extensions to side and rear of dwelling and rendering to existing walls. Conditional permission;

149 Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission;

Land south of Hillcrest, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Removal of 14.5 metres-long hedge. No hedgerow retention notice;

9 Barley Croft, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Detached, two/three-storey dwelling. Conditional permission;

Derrycarne, Hickinwood Lane, Clowne: Change of use from residential to animal hospital and premises. Conditional permission;

21 Nightingale Grove, South Normanton: Conversion of part of garage into living space. Conditional permission;

Pub plans first-floor guest rooms

These are the latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

Moor Farm, Old Works Lane, Calow: Agricultural barn;

Woodnook Farm, Woodnook Lane, Old Brampton: Single-storey rear extension;

Uppertown Farm, Cullumbell Lane, Uppertown, Ashover: Demolition of all buildings and erection of two dwellinghouses; (affecting a public right of way)

190 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two detached dwellings with garages;

123 Ravencar Road, Eckington: Single-storey rear extension;

8 Munro Close, Killamarsh: First-floor side extension;

Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside: Alterations to existing public house to form three ancillary en-suite guest bedrooms at first-floor level;

129 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Detached garage to front of house.

41 Main Road, Ridgeway: Porch and single-storey rear extension;

15 North Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Summer house;

179 Market Street, Clay Cross: Two single-storey side extensions, front porch, two-storey rear extension, garden room to rear;

High Trees, Mansfield Road, Heath: Single-storey rear extension, side extension, dormer loft extension, porch and changes to gate entrance;

Land and outbuilding east of Troway Hill Farm, Main Road, Troway: Conversion from agricultural barn to dwelling;

Dewey House Farm, Dewey Lane, Brackenfield: Single-storey side extension to provide a dependant relative annexe;

19 High Street, Dronfield: Fell ash tree and lime tree;

Bagthorpe Farm, Bagthorpe Lane, Hollins, Old Brampton: Change of use of existing unit to restoration of classic Land Rovers;

202 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Raise roof height to create first-floor accommodation, two-storey front extension and single-storey rear extension with roof terrace/balcony over;

107 Bridge Street, Killamarsh: Single and double-storey rear extensions;

1 Cedar Street, Stretton: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new, single-storey side extension;

50 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Pitched roof over existing flat-roof extension;

31 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Front porch and single-storey rear extension with new garage to rear, alterations to openings and rendered;

Barkstone Lodge, 32 Main Road, Troway: Change of use of land for keeping horses and retention of a stable block;

Sandhills Farm, Darley Road, Stonedge: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extensions;

Hilltop, Hundall, Apperknowle: Front entrance lobby and creation of link to existing garage and workshop;

45 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and construction of front porch and two-storey side and rear extensions;

5A Cross Lane, Coal Aston: Prune overhanging branch;

Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Agricultural hay and machinery store with access track;

Land between Priory Cottage and the south-east side of Ambervale Flats, Moor Road, Ashover: Fell ash tree;

8 Ralley Close, Holmewood: Prune two trees;

44 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Single-storey conservatory extension;

Syda House, Claypit Lane, Upper Loads, Holymoorside: Dormers to rear;

3 Ridd Way, Wingerworth: Alterations to front elevation and construction of loft conversion including dormer to rear and rooflights;

TMAT, Park Road, Holmewood: Replacement water tank;

Land east of Manor Farm Mews, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Three dwellings;

11 Wood Close, Wingerworth: Extension to the front of the property and alterations;

12 Lakelands, Wingerworth: Fell ash tree, reduce silver birch, remove stem from willow and pruning of mixed species;

1 Lea Road, Dronfield: Repair and restoration works to roof;

Vernon Lane Farm, Robridding Road, Robridding, Ashover: Change of use of existing stone storage building to holiday let with balcony;

2A Station New Road, Old Tupton: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey, pitched-roof rear extension.

5 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Demolition of garage and conservatory and construction of two-storey front and side and single-storey rear extensions;

32 Church Street, Eckington: Erection of open canopy to front elevation;

Lanes End, Ashover Road, Littlemoor: Single-storey side extension, room in roof space including dormer windows to front and rear and raised patio area;

6 Dymond Grove, Grassmoor: Single-storey, lean-to extension to rear of property;

6 Ralley Close, Holmewood: Crown raise and thin sycamore tree;

162 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: First-floor, rear extension;

The Chimes, West Street, Eckington: First-floor side extension, single and two-storey rear extension and loft conversion;

24 High Street, Apperknowle: Single-storey front extension;

1 Ivyside Gardens, Killamarsh: Single-storey extension to side of property;

40 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extensions, including conversion of existing garage, and two-storey side and front extensions;

Renview, 40A Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway: Pollarding of three trees;

57 Lea Road, Dronfield: Single-storey orangery with raised decked area to rear.

Balcony plan rejected

These are the latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Ivy Cottage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Fell silver birch tree. No objection;

1 Allpits Road, Calow: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

6 Dymond Grove, Grassmoor: Single-storey, lean-to extension to rear of property; Approved;

25 Berwick Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

33 Holmesfield Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

42 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

1 Pond Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

119 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side and rear extensions and porch to the front elevation. Conditional permission;

14 Burnaston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replace conservatory with single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

66 Hallowes Lane, Dronfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

43 Main Road, Higham: Removal of existing stable/store building and construction of a new, oak-framed garage/store building. Conditional permission;

10 Hockley Rise, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension and raised decking. Conditional permission;

5A Munro Close, Killamarsh: Retention of timber fence more than two metres in height and addition of a third panel. Conditional permission;

25 Morton Road, Pilsley: Crown lift and thin beech tree. Conditional permission;

30 Rose Avenue, Calow: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Waldale, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley: Single-storey side and rear extension and dormer window to front elevation. Conditional permission;

26 Lowfield Avenue, Ridgeway: Re-clad in brick an existing concrete panel pre-fabricated semi-detached dwelling. Conditional permission;

1 Yew Tree Close, Ashover: Single-storey side/rear extension and associated external alterations including extending the raised patio. Conditional permission;

12 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Beeches, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Remove sycamore, yew and lime tree and reduce height and crown radius of two lime trees. Conditional permission;

The Rectory, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Remove yew tree and reduce height and crown radius of two lime trees. Conditional permission;

18 Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: New access and dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

47 Valley Road, Barlow: Balcony. Refused;

740 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Side and rear extension and conversion of loft. Conditional permission;

16 Crofters Close, Killamarsh: Boundary wall. Approved;

Land west of 6 Thorpe Avenue, Coal Aston: Retention of wooden stable block. Conditional permission;

5 Cutthorpe Road, Cutthorpe: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Little Orchard, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Dwelling, including demolition of existing building and tennis court. Refused.

Green light for holiday let plan for outbuilding

These are the latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

10 Lumsdale Road, Matlock: Pollard willow tree. Conditional permission;

19 Bedehouse Lane, Cromford: Reduce four conifers on southern boundary to height of fence and repollard two apple trees. Conditional permission;

Belmont, Waterloo Road, Matlock Bath: Removal ot two apple trees, three ash trees, two sycamore trees, yew tree, unknown species tree, group of laurel trees and remove dead branches and reduce canopies of three yew trees. Conditional permission;

Windmill Cottage, Riber Road, Riber: Garage. Conditional permission;

14 Churchill Avenue, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Single-storey rear and side extensions and front porch. Approved;

6 The Close, Matlock: Extensions and alterations to dwelling. Approved;

8 Cullen Avenue, Ashbourne: Front porch and single-storey rear/side extension. Approved;

Greenwich House, 97 Dale Road, Matlock: Change of use and extension to outbuilding to form a holiday let. Conditional permission;

Bupton Grange, Longford Lane, Longford: Two-storey front extension. Refused;

Land off Sappertonfield Lane, Boylestone: Extenstion to agricultural building to house and lamb sheep. Approved;

The Gables, Yeldersley Lane, Bradley: Single and two-storey extensions to dwelling and replacement garage with office over; Conditional permission;

5 Churchill Avenue, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

31 Manor Road, Ashbourne: First-floor extension and rear garden room. Approved;

Solomans Barn, Longford Lane, Longford: Conversion of existing detached store building to ancillary living accommodation. Conditional permission;

Manor Cottage, Mapleton Road, Mapleton: Reduce height of three conifer trees, fell conifer tree. Conditional permission;

21 Far Green, Matlock: Driveway and access to highway.Conditional permission;

Knowles Farm, Yeldersley Lane, Ednaston: Stables and formation of manege and associated change of use of land for equestrian use.Conditional permission;

Horsley House Farm, B5056 from Horsley Farm to Mill Lane, Bradbourne: Alterations and extension to barn in association with conversion to holiday accommodation.Conditional permission.