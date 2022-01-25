Derbyshire: Seven most expensive luxury flats and apartments available to rent

Thanks to Rightmove, we were able to pinpoint the most expensive flats that are currently available in Derbyshire. There’s also a particularly nice student flat in there for anyone at University in Derby.
See any you’ve got your eye on?
1. Jacobean House
A luxury student flat in Derby with nine bedrooms and three bathrooms, its standard rate stands at £1,170 a week.
Photo: -
2. Sadler Gate, Derby
Another flat in Derby, this one has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and has a total renting per week price of £840. It will become available during the start of the 2022/23 academic year.
Photo: -
3. Gower Street, Derby
Featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, the luxurious nature and modernity of this flat more than make up for the relative lack of amenities. It's worth £462 a week.
Photo: -
4. Friary Street, Derby
Similar to the last entry in the list, this apartment has only two bedrooms and one bathroom, but is also spacious. The current renting rate stands at £462 per week.
Photo: -