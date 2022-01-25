Luxury flat

Derbyshire: Seven most expensive luxury flats and apartments available to rent

Here’s the most expensive flats currently on the market in Derbyshire.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:16 pm

Thanks to Rightmove, we were able to pinpoint the most expensive flats that are currently available in Derbyshire. There’s also a particularly nice student flat in there for anyone at University in Derby.

See any you’ve got your eye on?

1. Jacobean House

A luxury student flat in Derby with nine bedrooms and three bathrooms, its standard rate stands at £1,170 a week.

2. Sadler Gate, Derby

Another flat in Derby, this one has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and has a total renting per week price of £840. It will become available during the start of the 2022/23 academic year.

3. Gower Street, Derby

Featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, the luxurious nature and modernity of this flat more than make up for the relative lack of amenities. It's worth £462 a week.

4. Friary Street, Derby

Similar to the last entry in the list, this apartment has only two bedrooms and one bathroom, but is also spacious. The current renting rate stands at £462 per week.

