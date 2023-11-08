Families on the hunt for a large contemporary styled property with stabling and land to accommodate horses should cast their sights in the direction of north Derbyshire.

Offers of more than 800,000 are invited for a property on Calow Lane, Hasland which estate agent 2roost says is an “exceptional four bedroomed detached farmhouse with adjoining annexe/one bedroom barn conversion.”

The house, which offers spectacular views, is set in 4.6 acres of land. There is a manege, four stables and a double garage that has been converted into a gym.

The agent says: "Internally this magnificent residence retains a wealth of charm and character, boasting many original features, commanding two substantial reception rooms with log burning stoves.”

Ground floor accommodation incudes an open plan kitchen/dining area, entertainment room, utility and wash room.

The annexe contains an open plan kitchen and living space, a sizeable bedroom and a shower room.

Further details on the property which is featured on the Zoopla website are available from 2roost on 0114 4884493.

