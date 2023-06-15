Derbyshire property: 17th century home you can bank on for period charm, contemporary living and stunning garden in historic village is on the market for £1.35million
Bank House in Winster, which is on the market for £1,350,000, oozes charm from the moment you walk through the front door. The reception hall showcases original features including flagstone tile floor, exposed ceiling timber and impressive stone fire surround.
There is a panelled drawing room, sitting room with multi-fuel stove and a spacious dining kitchen and an orangery. A full height stained glass window overlooks the staircase leading to the first floor where the master bedroom suite, two bedrooms and the family bathroom are situated. Three bedrooms and a shower room are on the second floor where there is also a balcony offering outstanding, far-reaching views.
Bank House has a stunning walled garden with formal lawns set over two lawns and a terrace, all with lovely views to St John’s Church and beyond.
The property is accessed via electric gates set between stone pillars.
