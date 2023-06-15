A delightful Grade II listed 17th century six-bedroom property retaining many of its period features is equipped for modern living.

Bank House in Winster, which is on the market for £1,350,000, oozes charm from the moment you walk through the front door. The reception hall showcases original features including flagstone tile floor, exposed ceiling timber and impressive stone fire surround.

There is a panelled drawing room, sitting room with multi-fuel stove and a spacious dining kitchen and an orangery. A full height stained glass window overlooks the staircase leading to the first floor where the master bedroom suite, two bedrooms and the family bathroom are situated. Three bedrooms and a shower room are on the second floor where there is also a balcony offering outstanding, far-reaching views.

Bank House has a stunning walled garden with formal lawns set over two lawns and a terrace, all with lovely views to St John’s Church and beyond.

The property is accessed via electric gates set between stone pillars.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Fisher German, Ashby De La Zouch. For further details, call 01530 219424.

1 . Bank House at Winster is set behind electric gates and has a walled garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Church view A clear view of St John's Church from the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining kitchen The dining kitchen is fitted with Shaker-style units below granite worktops and has a substantial island that provides occasional seating. Integrated appliances include a single electric oven, dishwasher and there is a gas Aga. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining area The dining area of the kitchen where there are doors opening onto the terrace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales