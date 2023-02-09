From beautiful country homes to new-build townhouses, Derbyshire has some truly beautiful properties on the market right now.
At the top end of the scale is an amazing 13-bedroom country house near Matlock where the £4million-plus price tag means only the seriously minted or this weekend’s lottery winner will be in with a shout.
If living in luxury in a million pound house is something you fantasise about, here are some gorgeous homes to fuel your dreams.
For full details, check out the listings on the Zoopla property website
1. Woolley Moor
YewTree Farm, at Quarry Lane, Woolley Moor has four reception rooms, four bedrooms and stunning views across Ogston Reservoir. It is believed a house existed at this site from the Middle Ages but the most significant restoration was completed in 1882. The property contains an oak staircase believed to have been retrieved from a property used by William Pitt the Younger. Yew Tree Farm is on sale for £1,000,000. For more details, contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 398460.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Kelstedge
Windrush, at Kelstedge, near Ashover is a five-bedroom house that has a separate indoor swimming pool contained in a bespoke pool house. On sale for £1,000,000, Windrush is marketed by Sally Botham Estates Ltd who can be contacted on 01629 347528.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Old Tupton
This four-bedroom bungalow at Ashover Road, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross, has additional annex accommodation containing kitchen, lounge, one bedroom and a bathroom. The garden extends to 1.2 acres and there is approximately 6.5 acres of woodland. Offers of £1,100,000 are invited. Contact Bothams estate agent on 01246 494021.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Wingerworth
Backing onto open farmland and Hardwick Wood with fantastic views from the gardens, this detached house on Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth sits in 0.76 acres of land. There are four reception rooms and four ensuite bedrooms. Offered for sale for £1,100,000, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. Call 01246 398488.
Photo: Zoopla