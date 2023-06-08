News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield property: 1930s home with five bedrooms and mature gardens is yours for £950,000

A stunning 1930s property in a desirable part of Chesterfield offers house-hunters the opportunity to make it a statement home
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

On the market for £950,000, the detached house at Somersall Lane is surrounded by mature gardens on a 0.35-acre plot just metres away from Somersall Park.

Its sale offers potential buyers the opportunity to modernise and extend the accommodation which includes five bedrooms, a family bathroom, two reception rooms including a characterful living room with wood panelling, a kitchen, utility room and a cloakroom.

The gardens to the front, sides and rear of the house are mainly laid to lawn and have mature beds and borders of trees, plants and shrubs. There is a large paved patio, a summerhouse, brick built workshop and a garden shed.

A driveway at the front of the house leads to an integral garage and an attached garage, both having electric doors, light and power. There is also an attached store.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. For more details, call 01246 383354.

The property on Somersall Lane, Somersall has two garages and a large drive providing ample off-road parking or caravan standing.

1. e948b8be-d3ab-4417-a2a8-a807d0d078d4

The property on Somersall Lane, Somersall has two garages and a large drive providing ample off-road parking or caravan standing. Photo: Zoopla


There is a large patio at the rear of the house.

2. Lawned garden

There is a large patio at the rear of the house. Photo: Zoopla


This characterful room has wood panelling on the walls, exposed ceiling beams, an eye-catching fireplace and French doors opening onto the garden.

3. Living room

This characterful room has wood panelling on the walls, exposed ceiling beams, an eye-catching fireplace and French doors opening onto the garden. Photo: Zoopla


The lounge has a bay window and fireplace.

4. Lounge

The lounge has a bay window and fireplace. Photo: Zoopla


