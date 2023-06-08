Chesterfield property: 1930s home with five bedrooms and mature gardens is yours for £950,000
On the market for £950,000, the detached house at Somersall Lane is surrounded by mature gardens on a 0.35-acre plot just metres away from Somersall Park.
Its sale offers potential buyers the opportunity to modernise and extend the accommodation which includes five bedrooms, a family bathroom, two reception rooms including a characterful living room with wood panelling, a kitchen, utility room and a cloakroom.
The gardens to the front, sides and rear of the house are mainly laid to lawn and have mature beds and borders of trees, plants and shrubs. There is a large paved patio, a summerhouse, brick built workshop and a garden shed.
A driveway at the front of the house leads to an integral garage and an attached garage, both having electric doors, light and power. There is also an attached store.
Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. For more details, call 01246 383354.