A stunning 1930s property in a desirable part of Chesterfield offers house-hunters the opportunity to make it a statement home

On the market for £950,000, the detached house at Somersall Lane is surrounded by mature gardens on a 0.35-acre plot just metres away from Somersall Park.

Its sale offers potential buyers the opportunity to modernise and extend the accommodation which includes five bedrooms, a family bathroom, two reception rooms including a characterful living room with wood panelling, a kitchen, utility room and a cloakroom.

The gardens to the front, sides and rear of the house are mainly laid to lawn and have mature beds and borders of trees, plants and shrubs. There is a large paved patio, a summerhouse, brick built workshop and a garden shed.

A driveway at the front of the house leads to an integral garage and an attached garage, both having electric doors, light and power. There is also an attached store.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. For more details, call 01246 383354.

1 . e948b8be-d3ab-4417-a2a8-a807d0d078d4 The property on Somersall Lane, Somersall has two garages and a large drive providing ample off-road parking or caravan standing. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lawned garden There is a large patio at the rear of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living room This characterful room has wood panelling on the walls, exposed ceiling beams, an eye-catching fireplace and French doors opening onto the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lounge The lounge has a bay window and fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

