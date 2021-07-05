Pinewood Properties, which has a branch on Holywell Street, Chesterfield and also in Mansfield, has acquired Village Estates, which has two branches in North Derbyshire.

Village Estates was set up in 1983 and the move, which Pinewood said has been planned for a while, comes following the retirement of Paul Bean, Village Estates owner.

Stacey Davies-Bowler, Pinewood managing director, said: “This has been in the planning for two years, at one point we didn’t think it was going to happen, when the pandemic hit, we were just weeks away from completing as it struck, which put the brakes on everything.

“However, I am very happy we have now got it over the line for both Pinewood and Paul, so he can now enjoy his retirement.”

Mr Bean said: “I am over the moon to have found someone that is going to take the agency on and drive it forward to the next level.

“Both Stacey and I believe this is going to be great success for everyone.

“I am particularly pleased our staff have fully embraced the acquisition and, even though the Village brand will change, overall the ethos of the business remains the same under the Pinewood banner – the future does look very bright.”

Stacey Davies-Bowler, managing director of Pinewood Properties, outside its branch on Holywell Street, Chesterfield town centre.

New branches

The move sees Pinewood take on Village’s branches on Mill Street in Clowne and Market Street in Clay Cross.

A Pinewood spokesman said: “Both agents are multi-disciplined, they both have strong sales portfolios, they both deal in land and they both deal with new-build homes. Pinewood already has a large rental portfolio with more than 1,200 fully managed properties on their book, but with the acquisition of Village Estates this now adds an additional 350 managed properties to the portfolio.

“The branch locations are as close to a perfect fit for Pinewood, as all four will now create a diamond formation.

Pinewood Properties has taken over Village Estates, including its branch on Market Street, Clay Cross.

“With three of the four Pinewood branches all in the Chesterfield area, with the foorth just the other side of the M1 in Mansfield, Pinewood can cover a much wider are for the customer and client, a far more efficient service with a localised approach.”