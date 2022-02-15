Chesterfield: Derbyshire's most popular house on the property market, according to Zoopla

It’s the most popular house in Derbyshire – and it’s in Chesterfield! The house is located on Gladstone Road.

Ideal for a family, the five bedroom house is currently valued at a price in the region of £600,000 – if that happens to be within your price range, you could do a hell of a lot worse.

It’s in a great location too, with it just being a short stroll from the town centre. Additionally, it’s less than a mile away from Chesterfield train station and only a quick drive away from the M1.

1. Garden A view of the garden, complete with open fire and a barbecue.

2. kitchen.jpg The house's ultra-modern kitchen isn't dull or boring like some contemporary dining rooms - it's full of quirky decor and design choices.

3. Living Room This spacious, yet cosy living room is bolstered by the warm colours on the walls.

4. Conservatory The conservatory is large enough to serve multiple purposes.