Charming olde-worlde Grade II listed gatehouse with views of Peak District has a large garden, three-acre paddock and is on the market for £575,000

Whim Cottage on Sheffield Road, Hathersage, has exposed ceiling beams, stone flag flooring and traditional wooden doors with latch fittings.
The accommodation includes a Shaker-style kitchen, cosy formal dining room, modern bathroom on the ground floor and two good-sized bedrooms on the second storey.
There is a large rear garden, a three-acre paddock and outbuildings.
Offered for sale for £575,000, the freehold cottage sits on a gated plot on the outskirts of Hathersage on the Derbyshire/South Yorkshire border.
The agent Dales & Peaks says on the Zoopla website: “Whim Cottage is surrounded by glorious Peak District walks and yet just a stone’s throw away from local cafes, independent restaurants and boutique shops.”
For more details, call Dales & Peaks on 01246 908030.