Charming olde-worlde Grade II listed gatehouse with views of Peak District has a large garden, three-acre paddock and is on the market for £575,000

Whim Cottage on Sheffield Road, Hathersage, has exposed ceiling beams, stone flag flooring and traditional wooden doors with latch fittings.

The accommodation includes a Shaker-style kitchen, cosy formal dining room, modern bathroom on the ground floor and two good-sized bedrooms on the second storey.

There is a large rear garden, a three-acre paddock and outbuildings.

Offered for sale for £575,000, the freehold cottage sits on a gated plot on the outskirts of Hathersage on the Derbyshire/South Yorkshire border.

The agent Dales & Peaks says on the Zoopla website: “Whim Cottage is surrounded by glorious Peak District walks and yet just a stone’s throw away from local cafes, independent restaurants and boutique shops.”

For more details, call Dales & Peaks on 01246 908030.

1. Kitchen Ancient and modern meet in the heart of the home where the kitchen contains exposed ceiling beams and stone flag flooring and is fitted with Shaker-style units and an integrated oven. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge Timbered ceiling and exposed beams and stone flag flooring give a rustic feel to the cosy lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining area A corner of the lounge is set aside as the dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge This wood burning stove sitting on a stone hearth with carved stone surround is a focal point of the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales