Charming Grade II listed property with original oak beams and flagstone floors at North Wingfield is on offer for £350,000

The Old Farmhouse on Bright Street, North Wingfield, has three double bedrooms, is semi-detached and has a generous back garden.

A farmhouse-style kitchen has solid wood wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting. Integrated appliances include a washing machine, dishwasher, electric oven and gas hob.

Two modern fitted bathrooms, one housing a rolltop bath and the other a shower cubicle, are included in the accommodation which is arranged over three floors.

Gardens at the side and back of the property include a pebbled seating area, lawns, raised vegetable beds, mature shrubs and plants and two fruit trees.

The character property is situated in a courtyard where there is allocated parking space for two vehicles.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the house is marketed by Wilkins Vardy who can be contacted on 01246 398735.

1. Kitchen In keeping with the name of the property, the house has a farmhouse-style kitchen with solid oak cupboards and drawers. A washing machine, dishwasher, electric oven and four-ring gas hob with extractor hood are integrated appliances. There is space to accommodate a tumble dryer and fridge/freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge Original oak beams and a stone fireplace with gas fire are focal points of the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bedroom one This double room is currently used as a sitting room and has original wooden beams, a fireplace with electric fire and two built-in storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom two This room is of a good size and contains fitted wardobes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales