Charming Grade II listed property with original oak beams and flagstone floors at North Wingfield is on offer for £350,000

The Old Farmhouse on Bright Street, North Wingfield is on the market for £350,000.

Oozing olde-worlde charm with original oak ceiling beams and flagstone floors, this stone-built Grade II listed property is on the market for £350,000.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:15 pm

The Old Farmhouse on Bright Street, North Wingfield, has three double bedrooms, is semi-detached and has a generous back garden.

A farmhouse-style kitchen has solid wood wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting. Integrated appliances include a washing machine, dishwasher, electric oven and gas hob.

Two modern fitted bathrooms, one housing a rolltop bath and the other a shower cubicle, are included in the accommodation which is arranged over three floors.

Gardens at the side and back of the property include a pebbled seating area, lawns, raised vegetable beds, mature shrubs and plants and two fruit trees.

The character property is situated in a courtyard where there is allocated parking space for two vehicles.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the house is marketed by Wilkins Vardy who can be contacted on 01246 398735.

1. Kitchen

In keeping with the name of the property, the house has a farmhouse-style kitchen with solid oak cupboards and drawers. A washing machine, dishwasher, electric oven and four-ring gas hob with extractor hood are integrated appliances. There is space to accommodate a tumble dryer and fridge/freezer.

2. Lounge

Original oak beams and a stone fireplace with gas fire are focal points of the lounge.

3. Bedroom one

This double room is currently used as a sitting room and has original wooden beams, a fireplace with electric fire and two built-in storage cupboards.

4. Bedroom two

This room is of a good size and contains fitted wardobes.

