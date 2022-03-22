Charming Grade II listed property with original oak beams and flagstone floors at North Wingfield is on offer for £350,000

The Old Farmhouse on Bright Street, North Wingfield, has three double bedrooms, is semi-detached and has a generous back garden.
A farmhouse-style kitchen has solid wood wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting. Integrated appliances include a washing machine, dishwasher, electric oven and gas hob.
Two modern fitted bathrooms, one housing a rolltop bath and the other a shower cubicle, are included in the accommodation which is arranged over three floors.
Gardens at the side and back of the property include a pebbled seating area, lawns, raised vegetable beds, mature shrubs and plants and two fruit trees.
The character property is situated in a courtyard where there is allocated parking space for two vehicles.
Listed on the Zoopla website, the house is marketed by Wilkins Vardy who can be contacted on 01246 398735.