Luxury home seekers or business opportunists should take a good look at this gorgeous property set in two acres of beautiful Derbyshire countryside.

Offers of more than £2,500,000 are invited for Wildersley Farm near Belper which presents potential owners with the chance to live in a fantastic house with plenty of space for guests or the opportunity to earn thousands of pounds a month by continuing the current holiday complex set-up.

There is a six-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, a three-bedroom log cabin, outbuildings and stables. Income from letting out the farmhouse is £3,000 to £10,000 a weekend, for the lodge £3,000 a month and for the log cabin £2,000 a month.

The farmhouse is built from Derbyshire stone which is evident in the exposed interior walls of the large open-plan kitchen, dining, living room. High ceilings, treated oak beams, eye-catching fireplaces and a bar adjacent to the lounge are among stand-out features in the farmhouse. Bedrooms are luxurious and each has its own ensuite. The principal bedroom’s ensuite has a copper coloured free-standing bath that gives it the wow factor.

Hunter’s Lodge is a guest house that matches the main farmhouse for high-end finish and style. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, both with ensuites, and a third on the upper floor which offers the best views of Derbyshire countryside from the entire property. A huge kitchen, dining area, bar and beautiful lounge with tall ceilings and exposed brick complete the accommodation in the lodge.

The single storey log cabin contains three bedrooms, a lounge area, kitchen and a dining room and could be easily renovated to bring it up to the same style and finish as the farmhouse and lodge.

An open day to look around the property, by appointment only, will be held on April 20. For further details, call Damion Merry on 07369 211 735. The property is marketed by Luxury Property Partners, call 03301 1797979.

Wildersley Farm is just five minutes from Belper which was voted best high street in the country in the Great British High Street awards three years ago.

1 . Wildersley Farm has a farmhouse, lodge, log cabin, stables and outbuildings. There are two hot tubs, a firepit area and a covered gazebo area with heating and lighting. Photo: Luxury Property Partners Photo Sales

2 . Farmhouse lounge Treated oak beams and exposed stonework feature in the Grade II listed farmhouse. Photo: Luxury Property Partners Photo Sales

3 . Principal bedroom This opulent bedroom with eye-catching oak beams on the ceiling and above the windows is one of four on the first floor. All six bedrooms have their own ensuite. Photo: Luxury Property Partners Photo Sales

4 . Hunter's Lodge Hunter's Lodge has three bedrooms and is finished to the same high standard as the main farmhouse. Photo: Luxury Property Partners Photo Sales