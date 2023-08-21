Bid to covert Derbyshire Grade II listed building into flats sparks conservation concern

The proposal for The Grange at Church Street, Dronfield, is to alter the ground, first and second floors into two-bedroom apartments with a one-bedroom apartment in the attic.

An application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council for listed building consent.

However a conservation officer suggests that the application be withdrawn or refused, stating that there has been insufficient information of the significance of the heritage asset(s) likely to be affected by the plan and the proposed works to enable full assessment of the scheme.