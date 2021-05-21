Lowfield Farm, Middleton-by-Youlgrave, comprises a seven-bedroom farmhouse, sleeping 18, a five-bedroom converted dairy, sleeping 11, and adjacent one-bedroom cottage, sleeping three, all available as holiday lets, as well as a three-bedroom converted barn, sleeping eight, currently in use as the farm owner’s family home.

Estate agent Fine & Country, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says the property enjoys a “secluded rural location”, with “far-reaching panoramic views of the Peak District”.

It says: “Dating back to the late 1500s, this farm is an exceptional example of a beautiful stone-built Grade II-listed farmhouse, converted dairy and barn, steeped in history and ripe with an abundance of original features, currently operating as a luxury and successful holiday let business with significant annual income.

“These stunning properties are enviably secluded within remarkable grounds, have far-reaching views yet just ten minutes away from the historic market town of Bakewell.”

Undefined: readMore

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Lowfield Farm The property comprises a seven-bedroom farmhouse, five-bedroom converted dairy, one-bedroom cottage and three-bedroom converted barn. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Lowfield Farmhouse Lounge. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Lowfield Farmhouse Kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Lowfield Farmhouse Dining room. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo