16-bedroom Peak District farm complex offers stunning holiday let business - and yours for just £2m
An “established” Peak District holiday let business and family home is up for sale – offering “significant annual income”.
Lowfield Farm, Middleton-by-Youlgrave, comprises a seven-bedroom farmhouse, sleeping 18, a five-bedroom converted dairy, sleeping 11, and adjacent one-bedroom cottage, sleeping three, all available as holiday lets, as well as a three-bedroom converted barn, sleeping eight, currently in use as the farm owner’s family home.
Estate agent Fine & Country, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says the property enjoys a “secluded rural location”, with “far-reaching panoramic views of the Peak District”.
It says: “Dating back to the late 1500s, this farm is an exceptional example of a beautiful stone-built Grade II-listed farmhouse, converted dairy and barn, steeped in history and ripe with an abundance of original features, currently operating as a luxury and successful holiday let business with significant annual income.
“These stunning properties are enviably secluded within remarkable grounds, have far-reaching views yet just ten minutes away from the historic market town of Bakewell.”