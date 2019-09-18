Here's where you can find the cheapest petrol in Chesterfield this week Looking to fuel up today? Save a few pennies by carefully choosing where you go. 1. Morrisons Chesterfield Prices per litre:'Unleaded 121.9p'Diesel 128.9p other Buy a Photo 2. Sainsbury's Chesterfield Prices per litre:'Unleaded 121.9p'Diesel 128.9p other Buy a Photo 3. Tesco Chesterfield Prices per litre:'Unleaded 122.9p'Diesel 128.9p other Buy a Photo 4. Brimington service station Prices per litre:'Unleaded 123.8p'Diesel 129.9p other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2