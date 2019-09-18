petrol

Here's where you can find the cheapest petrol in Chesterfield this week

Looking to fuel up today?

Save a few pennies by carefully choosing where you go.

1. Morrisons Chesterfield

2. Sainsbury's Chesterfield

3. Tesco Chesterfield

4. Brimington service station

