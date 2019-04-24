Stock photo.

Here are the top ten choices for a family meal out in Chesterfield and beyond

How about giving Mum a break from cooking and taking your family out for a meal?

We've been rounding up some of the best places in Chesterfield and beyond to eat out, based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Good place for small children. The food was really good."

1. Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross

Good place for small children. The food was really good."
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Food funky, fresh, delicious and excellent value for money. Caters for children.

2. Stephensons Tea and Coffee House, Chesterfield

Food funky, fresh, delicious and excellent value for money. Caters for children.
JPI Media
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"Wonderful home-made chips like your grandmother cooked."

3. Organic Kitchen, Chesterfield

"Wonderful home-made chips like your grandmother cooked."
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
"Lovely food and great service, ate with a group of eight and two children."

4. The Lilypad, Chesterfield

"Lovely food and great service, ate with a group of eight and two children."
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3