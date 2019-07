The findings came from booking data compiled by holiday provider Cottage.com which put Yorkshire at the top of the league and prompted the launch of Dog Friendly Holiday Finder , to give you an idea of where your pooch would like to go on holiday. Dog behaviour expert Sharon Bolt offers these six tips for preparing to take your four-legged friend away this summer:

Any dog in a public place must wear a collar with the name and address (including postcode) of the owner engraved or written on it or engraved on a tag. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

Make sure your dog is microchipped as it is the law. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

Bring along items that are familiar to your pet, such as dog bed, blanket and toys, to make them feel at home. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

Remember to have the basics: food, water, bowl, treats, poop bags, collar, lead and towels ( if you go somwehere muddy). Pixabay other Buy a Photo

View more