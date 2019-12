And, seeing Santa is proving very popular this year, with one event at Poole's Cavern in Buxton sold out. From trips on a train to seeing him in a grotto – here are the 10 places around Derbyshire where Father Christmas will be before he delivers presents in time for Christmas.

1. Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield Open every day till December 24, tickets are 6.50 per child and photos are available for 2 each. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Eyres, Chesterfield Running every weekend until December 22. Tickets are 6 per child which includes a free festive gift. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Timeless Creations, Chesterfield Running from December 11 to December 13, 2pm to 5pm. Tickets are 10 for two children - which residents are asked to book in advance. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Matlock Farm Park, Matlock The farm is offering a breakfast with Santa event every weekend until Christmas at 9am. Tickets cost 15 per child, which include breakfast, meeting Santas in his grotto, Christmas gift and entry to the farm park. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more