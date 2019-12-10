Give rescue pets in Barlborough a helping paw this Christmas

A special appeal has been launched to raise funds for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

During the festive period, Pets at Home Barlborough will be taking part in the nationwide ‘Santa Paws’ fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets at JLP Trust Animal Rescue.

The appeal, which runs until Christmas Eve, is raising money to help pay for essential vet bills and care costs over the festive period.

The store team in Pets at Home Barlborough will be raising money for JLP Trust Animal Rescue, along with other Pets At Home stores across the UK, which will be raising funds for other local rescue centres.

Over the course of the year, rescue centres across the UK have been building close relationships with their local Pets at Home stores, working together to raise vital funds for the rescues, kicking off with a summer fundraiser, which raised more than £683,000 in May and June.

The team at Pets at Home Barlborough will be giving customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal by simply donating at store tills.

Fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of Pets at Home customers and pet owners and we are delighted to be able to launch the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“We hope that people will spare a moment’s thought for those pets who sadly find themselves without a home for Christmas this year.

“Every donation helps, and giving as little as just 50p can make a huge difference to a rescue pet.

“It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre gets forgotten about, not just at Christmas but all year round, and we’re pleased that our program has allowed rehoming centres across the UK to raise awareness of their work and the pets in their care who are looking for a loving forever home.”

Sally Hodkin, store manager at Pets at Home Barlborough, said: “We’re proud and excited to be raising money for JLP Trust Animal Rescue as part of this year’s Santa Paws appeal.

“We hope our customers and the people of Barlborough will get involved and support us with our fundraising.”