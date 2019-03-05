Gin lovers rejoice! The Chesterfield gin range- made right here in the town- has landed

Gin lovers rejoice, Chesterfield now has its very own version of your favourite tipple.

The Derbyshire Distillery, the first commerical distillery to launch in the Chesterfield area, has created three gins inspired by the town.

David Hemstock from the The Derbyshire Distillery with the distilling equipment.

Enthusiasts have three flavours to choose from – a traditional London dry gin, a lemon sherbet gin and a pomegranate gin – made using ‘the best local ingredients’ and ‘fresh, cool Derbyshire water’.

Distillery co-founder and brewer David Hemstock produces the drinks using both state-of-the-art and traditional copper alembic stills.

He said: “We started producing gin in February 2018 and we were surprised just how quickly the orders came in from local bars, hotels and restaurants.

“The gins have been very well received and we get consistently positive feedback when we attend food and drinks festivals locally and across the UK.”

David Hemstock from the The Derbyshire Distillery with his Chesterfield Dry Gin.

The distillery’s premium range of gins is branded as Derbyshire Dry Gin, with The Master Blend as their flagship product.

The products are available online and from farm shops, garden centres and off licences across North Derbyshire and the Peak District, with the longer-term aim to produce a range of vodkas and other liqueurs.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has welcomed the venture.

He said: “I am always pleased to learn about local business successes and Derbyshire Distillery have captured the demand for discerning gin drinkers with a master blend and a couple of well-flavoured editions.

“I wish them every success for their expansion and I am delighted to see that Chesterfield is well and truly on the map as a source of top quality drink brands.”

The company is planning to expand its range of gins, including limited edition batches that will feature more ‘ unique and exotic’ ingredients, which will be available together with their main and premium ranges.

Derbyshire Distillery is currently based in Staveley, but will be moving its operations to new facilities at Markham Vale, where production will kick off from Easter 2019.

At the new distillery all sales and distilling operations will be under one roof, along with a visitor centre and shop for customers to peruse.