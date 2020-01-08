Thursday, January 9
Jez Lowe. The Foxlowe, Leek.
Brinanigans. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Friday, January 10
Straight Bends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tom Dibb. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
One Million Fingers. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Crossroads.The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, January 11
After Hours. Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Retro Brothers. Victoria Club, Derby.
Unearthed Showcase Ft Azazel, King Abyss, Contaminated UK and more. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Shambles.
The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Abba Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Sunjay. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Groovecake. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Incredible Skank Brothers. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, January 12
Open Mic hosted by Alan and Vanessa. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
The Kinder Chorus Sings Your Favourite Choral Classics. Buxton Opera House, Derby.
Midnight Specials. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, January 14
Incite//Sworn Amongst//Death Remains//Empusa. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Monday, January 13
Jazz Jam with Carole Gilby.