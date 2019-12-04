Fun and games for Amazon workers to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Arcade games, bingo and free food giveaways were lapped up by workers at Amazon Chesterfield to celebrate the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Gill Fedorov, site leader at the online retailer’s fulfilment centre in Barlborough, said: “ Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exciting events for our customers and every year we bring that excitement into our centre for our team. It’s all part of a two-month long series of activities, fun events and special surprises.”

Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history with customers snapping up best-selling toys such as LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle and Monopoly Game.