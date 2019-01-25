Four-bedroom farmhouse with spectacular country views is available for a guide price of £675,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase a spacious four-bedroomed detached country property overlooking the generous garden, all situated in a rural position next to Sutton Spring Woods

In addition to the house, there is a stable block and further outbuilding, together with land extending to approximately 18 acres.

The property is on Hassocky Lane in Callow

The site would be excellent for those with equestrian and agricultural interests.

The property is located between the popular villages of Calow and Temple Normanton.

Both villages are within a short distance away, both having a basic range of facilities including a primary school, village shops and a public house.

Chesterfield, with its wider range of amenities, is just three miles away.

There are many nearby local walks and bridleways for those who enjoy the outdoor pursuits.

And although the property has a rural countryside setting, it benefits from excellent access to main roads to the M1.

Ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hall with cloakroom and wc, lounge, dining room, dining kitchen with pantry and a family room.

On the first floor is a landing, master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside there are gardens to the side and rear and a driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

The open garage and office is a two-storey building which incorporates a workshop/garage with light and power.

The stable block has three stables and a tack room and has light, power and water and is in a yard area.

There is a redundant barn situated below the workshop, which would be suitable for a replacement building, subject to the necessary consents.

The land surrounds the house borders up to Sutton Spring Woods and is separated into various fields.

There is a small paddock that would be suitable for a manege, subject to the necessary consents.