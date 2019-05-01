Foodies to descend on Chesterfield for town's first special vegan market

Food lovers can find out more about animal-free food and products when Chesterfield holds a vegan market on Sunday, May 5.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and will include stalls, live music and al fresco dining

Organisers Vegan Knights Market said: "With 2019 being named year of the vegan, it's time to get Chesterfield on the Vegan map! With a vibrant mixed street food section hosting the likes of Mamma G and their Spicy Jackfruit pittas, Falafel Baffle and yes you guessed it falafel wraps & salads, Home Kitchen with an array of Indian goodness and local Sheffield resident Sunshine Deli with their Vegan kebabs and more we have plenty on offer, in fact we bet you visit the street food section more than once! "

The winebox will be on site serving vegan Prosseco and wine and G & Ts, and for those wanting to take it a little easier, Koffica witll be offering their plant based coffees.

In addition Rate Good Brownies tempting you with her bakes as will Clemies Bakery with her cupcakes and cakes , Vegan Junk is coming along with her doughnuts.

There will also be stalls selling skincare products, candles, teethers, teas, jams, preserves, pickles, furniture as well as petfood, clothing, homewares, magnets and stickers.

