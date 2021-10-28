Wetherspoons to slash drinks prices in November with 99p pints up for grabs in Chesterfield

The chain has announced plans to serve selected alcoholic and hot beverages for 99p at hundreds of its venues throughout the whole of November.

The deal will run from Monday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 30, inclusive.

At 671 pubs – including Spa Lane Vaults and The Portland Hotel in Chesterfield – three drinks will be on sale for 99p each; a pint of Ruddles Best (some pubs will be serving Greene King IPA), a bottle of Beck’s and a Bell’s whisky (25ml measure) including a mixer.

The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons in Chesterfield town centre will be among those offering selected drinks for 99p throughout the whole of November

Pubgoers will also be able to buy a Gordon’s gin (25ml measure) including a mixer for £1.99, a glass of Coldwater Creek (from a choice of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, White Zinfandel Rose) will cost £1.69 for a 175ml glass and a bottle of Hardys (from a choice of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Shiraz, Rose) will be available for £6.99.

During the month, all hot drinks including a range of coffees, tea, and hot chocolate, will cost 99p too and will include free refills.

Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin, said: “ Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times.

“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

It comes as hospitality firms continue to face all issues such as staffing and logistics – one being the County Music Bar in Chesterfield which has struggled to find staff.