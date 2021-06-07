Pubs in Chesterfield and surrounding area where football fans can watch Euro matches

The tournament, which was postponed last year, kicks off on Friday, June 11, when Turkey play Italy in Rome.
Twenty-four teams will compete over 21 days in fiercely contested fixtures for the big prize.
With demand for tables expected to be high, and Covid safety measures still in place, landlords are urging people to book in advance.
The tournament should be a welcome shot in the arm for the hospitality industry which has a lot of ground to cover to make up for the financial loss incurred during lockdown.
Here are some of the pubs in Chesterfield where you can see the matches.
1. The Spotted Frog, Brampton
The Spotted Frog is offering a competition prize of Executive Transport pick up for winner and six friends, fizz on arrival and free beach hut hire for three hours to watch England v Croatia on June 13. Head over to the Facebook page to find out how to enter. The winner will be drawn on June 8.
Photo: jason chadwick
2. The Blue Bell, Chesterfield
The pub's Facebook site says: "Enjoy the rivalry and watch every match live here with us. Let the countdown begin." The Blue Bell is situated on Cavendish Street in the town centre, just off the Donut car park.
Photo: Google
3. Donkey Derby, Chesterfield
Just a stone's throw from Chesterfield FC's pitch, the Donkey Derby on Sheffield Road is offering the best seat in the house to watch up to three Euro 2021 matches a day. "If you can't be there, be here," says a message on the pub's website.
Photo: Google
4. The Devonshire Arms, Hasland
Fans can cheer on England to win at this pub on Mansfield Road. A Facebook post says: "Due to restrictions being in place for the first week, we will be taking seating reservations inside for those who are interested. If the weather permits, our massive outdoor screen will be used also so that nobody misses out!"
Photo: Google