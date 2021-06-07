Which pub will you choose to have a pint in while you watch the Euros?

Pubs in Chesterfield and surrounding area where football fans can watch Euro matches

Football fans will be flocking to pubs to watch Euro matches and enjoy a few pints with their pals.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:37 am

The tournament, which was postponed last year, kicks off on Friday, June 11, when Turkey play Italy in Rome.

Twenty-four teams will compete over 21 days in fiercely contested fixtures for the big prize.

With demand for tables expected to be high, and Covid safety measures still in place, landlords are urging people to book in advance.

The tournament should be a welcome shot in the arm for the hospitality industry which has a lot of ground to cover to make up for the financial loss incurred during lockdown.

Here are some of the pubs in Chesterfield where you can see the matches.

1. The Spotted Frog, Brampton

The Spotted Frog is offering a competition prize of Executive Transport pick up for winner and six friends, fizz on arrival and free beach hut hire for three hours to watch England v Croatia on June 13. Head over to the Facebook page to find out how to enter. The winner will be drawn on June 8.

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo

2. The Blue Bell, Chesterfield

The pub's Facebook site says: "Enjoy the rivalry and watch every match live here with us. Let the countdown begin." The Blue Bell is situated on Cavendish Street in the town centre, just off the Donut car park.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Donkey Derby, Chesterfield

Just a stone's throw from Chesterfield FC's pitch, the Donkey Derby on Sheffield Road is offering the best seat in the house to watch up to three Euro 2021 matches a day. "If you can't be there, be here," says a message on the pub's website.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. The Devonshire Arms, Hasland

Fans can cheer on England to win at this pub on Mansfield Road. A Facebook post says: "Due to restrictions being in place for the first week, we will be taking seating reservations inside for those who are interested. If the weather permits, our massive outdoor screen will be used also so that nobody misses out!"

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3