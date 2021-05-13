Photos show Derbyshire pub gearing up to welcome first customers inside after easing of lockdown on Monday
These photos show a Derbyshire pub landlord preparing to once again welcome customers indoors when further restrictions are removed next week.
Rob Lindsay of The Talbot Tap House in Ripley, can be seen putting tables in place, preparing beer barrels and polishing the pumps.
Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed step three of England’s roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions can proceed on schedule
After months of restrictions, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open indoors, with the 'rule of six' in place inside and groups of up to 30 outside.
Venues, such as The Talbot Tap House, will still only be permitted to offer table service.
Business owners must follow Covid safety guidelines including making sure they do not cater for groups beyond the legal limits.