Photos show Derbyshire pub gearing up to welcome first customers inside after easing of lockdown on Monday

These photos show a Derbyshire pub landlord preparing to once again welcome customers indoors when further restrictions are removed next week.

Thursday, 13th May 2021, 1:57 pm

Rob Lindsay of The Talbot Tap House in Ripley, can be seen putting tables in place, preparing beer barrels and polishing the pumps.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed step three of England’s roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions can proceed on schedule

After months of restrictions, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open indoors, with the 'rule of six' in place inside and groups of up to 30 outside.

Venues, such as The Talbot Tap House, will still only be permitted to offer table service.

Business owners must follow Covid safety guidelines including making sure they do not cater for groups beyond the legal limits.

Pub landlord, Rob Lindsay at The Talbot Tap House, Ripley, gets ready to welcome customers back inside his pub.

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Checking the most important thing - the pub's beer!

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Work has been going on to get inside the pub ready for drinkers again

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

It's been a while since customers sat at these tables

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

