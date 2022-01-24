Beer

Peak District: 14 pubs and bars that serve great real and cask ale

For those who’ve got a taste for real ale, here’s 14 places in the Peak District that you’ll love.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:05 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the best pubs for real and cask ales in the Peak District.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Anchor Inn

The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8RB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 475 Google Reviews). "Great food, good selection of ales and friendly service. What's not to like?"

2. The Blind Bull

The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow, Buxton, SK17 8RT. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 162 Google Reviews). "Great little gastro pub with a cosy feel and good food."

3. Ye Olde Nag's Head

Ye Olde Nag's Head, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,066 Google Reviews). "Excellent pub for real ale and pub food."

4. The Old Cell Ale Bar

The Old Cell Ale Bar, 10 Market Place, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0EN. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 85 Google Reviews). "Very friendly micro pub with a great selection of beers."

