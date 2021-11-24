Nine of the best pubs in the Peak District and Derbyshire- according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

3. Packhorse Inn- Little Longstone

According to the guide, “this small pub began life as two miners’ cottages and has been welcoming drinkers since 1787. It is just a short walk from the stunning views of Monsal Head, and dogs and walkers are welcome. Fresh produce from the area is a passion, an ethos also extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery. There is a pleasant beer garden, and food is available all day at weekends.”

Photo: Google