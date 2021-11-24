Nine of the best pubs in the Peak District and Derbyshire- according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

If you want quaint country inns, brilliant destination pubs or tap houses for some of the best breweries around, you can find it all in Derbyshire and the peaks.
No one knows that better than CAMRA, whose Good Beer Guide contains 4500 of the best pubs from the length and breadth of the country.
The beer experts at CAMRA assess the offering at every pub they include in their comprehensive guidebook, and these are nine of the best pubs they found in the Peak District and Derbyshire.
1. Anglers Rest- Bamford
The guide describes the pub as a “community hub in every sense, where the locals have been running the pub (and associated post office and café) since 2013. The main bar is the focal point and is extremely popular with families, walkers and- particularly- cyclists, who have access to dedicated cycle parking and a DIY repair shop. There is also a quieter snug. Good-value, rustic bar food is served Wednesday to Sunday.
Photo: Google
2. Cheshire Cheese Inn- Hope
Described in the guide as a “cosy country inn dating from 1578, with an open-plan bar area and a smaller room at a lower level that was probably originally used to house animals, but is now mainly used as a dining area. Home-cooked meals using local produce are served lunchtimes and evenings. The pub is in good walking country but the parking is limited as the road outside is narrow.”
Photo: Google
3. Packhorse Inn- Little Longstone
According to the guide, “this small pub began life as two miners’ cottages and has been welcoming drinkers since 1787. It is just a short walk from the stunning views of Monsal Head, and dogs and walkers are welcome. Fresh produce from the area is a passion, an ethos also extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery. There is a pleasant beer garden, and food is available all day at weekends.”
Photo: Google
4. Eyre Arms- Hassop
The guide says: “A 300-year-old country inn with two comfortably furnished rooms and a small snug squeezed in between, watched over by an imposing grandfather clock. The impressive Eyre family coat of arms is displayed above the fireplace. Excellent, good-value, home-cooked food is served lunchtimes and evenings, otherwise bar snacks are available. The service in this characterful, unspoilt pub is friendly.”
Photo: Google